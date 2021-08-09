Douglas C. Curling Acquires 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 567,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PROG by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.