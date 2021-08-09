Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

