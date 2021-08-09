Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 4,310 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OMF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,572. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.