Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of DREUF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

