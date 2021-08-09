DREP Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

