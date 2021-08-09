DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00023988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008529 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

