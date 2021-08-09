Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $632.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ducommun by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

