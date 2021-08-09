Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

