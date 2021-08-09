Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.