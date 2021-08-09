easyJet (EZJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

8/6/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/5/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 828.20 ($10.82). The company had a trading volume of 2,588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,281. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 905.74. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

