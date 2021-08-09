Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

