eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

EBAY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 283,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.82.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,053,000. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in eBay by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 9,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. KBC Group increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 590,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its position in eBay by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 226,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

