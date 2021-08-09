Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EBIX remained flat at $$30.31 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ebix has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $64.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

