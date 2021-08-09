Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Cut by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.58. 9,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.38. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

