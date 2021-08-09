Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 835,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

