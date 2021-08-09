Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 25.6% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $246,136.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00135592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.59 or 1.00251087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00773196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

