Ellipsis Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $80.31 million and approximately $55.95 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.