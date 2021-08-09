Elmar Schnee Sells 1,632 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.96. 699,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

