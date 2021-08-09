Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 4.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.21. 69,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,847. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

