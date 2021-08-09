Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

