Enecuum Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $804,339.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,790,355 coins and its circulating supply is 190,540,349 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

