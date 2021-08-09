Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 5,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradford D. Whitehurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.23. 12,231,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 723,960 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

