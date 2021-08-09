Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.