Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Increased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 5.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. 123,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,975. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

