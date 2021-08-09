Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Announces Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 56,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $593.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

