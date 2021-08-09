Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ADS, ALV, BDT, BMW, DAI, HEI, HSBA, INGA, O2D, RHM)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €226.00 ($265.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

