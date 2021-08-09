Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ADS, ALV, BDT, BMW, DAI, HEI, HSBA, INGA, O2D, RHM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

was given a €226.00 ($265.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.