Eristica (ERT) Price Up 252.4% Over Last 7 Days

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eristica coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Eristica Coin Trading

