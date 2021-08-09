Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

