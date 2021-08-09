Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 719,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 384,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

