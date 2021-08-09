Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Essent Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 307.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $7,355,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.90 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

