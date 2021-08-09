Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Lisa Gersh Sells 18,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 34,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 135.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.