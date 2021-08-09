ETNA Network (ETNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $391,080.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $391,080.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

