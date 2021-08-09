Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.