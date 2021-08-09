EvenCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $130,650.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $52,919.10 and $130,650.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00330375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00963604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

