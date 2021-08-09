Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 633.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $73,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.72 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

