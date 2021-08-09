EvidenZ Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

