Exeedme (XED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $1.50 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.