EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,987.33

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $93,987.33 and $51,499.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

