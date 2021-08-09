eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXPI stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

