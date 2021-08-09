Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $363.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

