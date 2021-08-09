Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $3.12 million and $6,034.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

