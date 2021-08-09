Falconswap (FSW) Price Reaches $0.0757

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $152,772.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00812759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00104736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039672 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.