Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $712.90 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $712.90 million and $50.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

