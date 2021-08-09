Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

