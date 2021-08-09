Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON: FEVR) recently:

7/23/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 28.58 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,366.42 ($30.92). 254,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,942. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,501.78. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

