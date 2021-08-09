Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,781. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.