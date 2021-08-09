Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.79 or 0.00145422 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $731.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00138868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,895.63 or 0.99922883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00772746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.64 or 0.06789831 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 95,235,548 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

