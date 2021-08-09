Financial Analysis: Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmos Energy has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.67 $601.44 million $4.72 21.32

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Atmos Energy 20.58% 9.22% 3.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Just Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

