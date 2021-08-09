Financial Comparison: Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 42.16 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems. Fast Track Solutions Inc. is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

