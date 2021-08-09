Financial Survey: Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Brenntag’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.40 $284.17 million N/A N/A Brenntag $13.45 billion 1.16 $532.88 million $0.69 29.23

Brenntag has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brenntag pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.83% 12.50% 5.37%

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brenntag 2 2 3 0 2.14

Summary

Brenntag beats Sumitomo Chemical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. It has collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Sumitomo Chemical to develop bio-based chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

